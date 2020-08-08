Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $18.44 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

