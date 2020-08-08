HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,193.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 119.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $7,193.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 571.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,670.58 or 0.99445959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00166392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,882,958 coins and its circulating supply is 257,747,808 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

