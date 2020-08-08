Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.25 ($92.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €83.76 ($94.11) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.09 and a 200-day moving average of €82.59.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.