HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Volume Tops $723.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $398,870.17 and $723.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

