Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 876,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,896. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. FIX started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

