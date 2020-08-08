Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Heroux Devtek Inc (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $7.52. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

