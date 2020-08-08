HEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $1.66 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 280,768,678,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,392,171,599 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

