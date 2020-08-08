Hi Mutual Society 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,971.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.04996176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

