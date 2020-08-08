High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $702,473.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kucoin, UEX and OKEx. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Bit-Z, DEx.top, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

