Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Hillenbrand updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of HI stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 761,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,558. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

