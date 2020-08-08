Hive 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.73 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Hive has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,079,870 coins and its circulating supply is 302,709,664 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

