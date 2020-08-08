Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $6,978.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

