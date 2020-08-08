Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $2.76 million and $4,580.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.01976386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00091420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00191787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110821 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.