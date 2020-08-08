HL Acquisitions (LPRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect HL Acquisitions to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 0.23. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.39.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

