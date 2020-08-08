HOLD Hits Market Cap of $277,228.91 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 422.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $277,228.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 423.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

