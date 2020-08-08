HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.13 ($1.26) and last traded at €1.16 ($1.30), 3,784 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €1.17 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

HolidayCheck Group Company Profile (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals, as well as MietwagenCheck and Driveboo rental car portals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for HolidayCheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HolidayCheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.