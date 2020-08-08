Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.44. 102,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $270.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

