Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.64. 2,844,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,449. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.38 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

