Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 73.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 66.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

