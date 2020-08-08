Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $293.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $270.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

