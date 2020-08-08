Homeros Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $117.06 million and $10.90 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,446,935 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

