HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $26,335.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $11.17 or 0.00094935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.