Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 153,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,863. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

