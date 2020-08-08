Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.06. 480,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,913. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

