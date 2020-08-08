Horizen Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.80 or 0.00091630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, COSS, BiteBTC and OKEx. Horizen has a total market cap of $104.54 million and $11.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00798446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00087999 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,678,825 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit, COSS, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

