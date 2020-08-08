Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,514,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,520. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 49,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $2,171,821.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,589.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,613 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.