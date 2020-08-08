Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.02

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $28.03. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 3,198 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

