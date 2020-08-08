Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 4,511,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 40.28 and a current ratio of 46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

