HorusPay Trading Up 21.9% This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $287.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

