HTMLCOIN Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $2,494.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00848881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01345217 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00139193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.35 or 0.99677289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.