Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $16.51. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.