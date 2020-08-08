Hubii Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $210.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $210.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

