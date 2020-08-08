Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Hudson Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

