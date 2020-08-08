Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.82. Hudson Global shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 181 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.67% of Hudson Global worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

