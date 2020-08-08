Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 345.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $36,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.76.

HUM traded up $10.31 on Friday, hitting $417.94. 915,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,209. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $418.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

