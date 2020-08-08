HUNT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,809.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $578,829.84 and $1,809.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 54.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.