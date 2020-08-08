Hurify Hits One Day Volume of $177.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Hurify has a market cap of $79,285.53 and approximately $177.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex and CoinMex. Over the last week, Hurify has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hurify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.05005490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Tidex, YoBit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.