HUSD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. HUSD has a market cap of $138.87 million and $38.19 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.90 or 0.04985386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013605 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 138,821,881 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.