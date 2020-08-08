Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $533,382.16

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Hush has a total market cap of $533,382.16 and approximately $4,301.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00811628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00088954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00097499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,616,155 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

