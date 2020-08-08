HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 325,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,774. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 58.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,045,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,259 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 865,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,837,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

