HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HUYA by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

