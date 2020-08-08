Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $160,849.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.