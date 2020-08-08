HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.18 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $63.58 million and $21.18 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00012173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01974174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110941 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,726,642 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

