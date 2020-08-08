Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Cap of $289.44 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00007779 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $289.44 million and $17.20 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

