Hyperion (HYN) Hits Market Cap of $288.27 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $288.27 million and $24.42 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00007720 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

