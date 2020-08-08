HyperQuant (HQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,728.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $53,198.23 and approximately $3,728.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

