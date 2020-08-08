I/O Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163,889.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $163,889.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00838216 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010219 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00103086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,324,424 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

