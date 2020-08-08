Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,910 shares during the quarter. Iamgold makes up approximately 4.3% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 5.58% of Iamgold worth $110,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iamgold by 12.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 319,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Bank of America cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,569,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.