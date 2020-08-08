IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in IBM were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBM in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IBM by 273.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $124.96. 3,650,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,971. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Argus upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

