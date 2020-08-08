Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 4,500 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,797,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 652.2% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.